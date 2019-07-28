M. Kraus & Co Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 5.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.99. 1,957,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,173. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.88. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

