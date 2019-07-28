M. Kraus & Co Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 42.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.8% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 77,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,702,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,598. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.