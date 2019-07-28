LTO Network (LTO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.43 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. LTO Network has a total market cap of $15.42 million and $1.43 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00290986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.01556504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00119153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000590 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,486,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,304,717 tokens. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

