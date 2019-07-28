Loki Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002366 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $86,501.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 41,675,562 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

