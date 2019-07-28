Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Desjardins raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.60. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

