LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a positive rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.14.

RAMP traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 383,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,120. LiveRamp has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $63.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.