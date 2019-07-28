Linx (LINX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $133.00

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Linx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Linx has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Linx has a total market capitalization of $34,567.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00936091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000369 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About Linx

Linx (CRYPTO:LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io . The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news . Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

