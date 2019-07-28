Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

