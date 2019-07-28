Liberum Capital Trims Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Target Price to GBX 52

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertu Motors stock opened at GBX 36.30 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.80 ($0.68). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Jatinder Aujla sold 25,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £9,766.77 ($12,762.01).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

