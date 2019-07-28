Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LILA. Macquarie upgraded Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 200,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Noyes bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Noyes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,500 shares of company stock worth $937,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 247.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

