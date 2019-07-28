Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,436,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,675,000 after purchasing an additional 356,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2,867.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $100.93 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $107.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

