Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BATRA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 21,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 250,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3,581.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

