Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,177,400 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 4,545,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 842.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4,590.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 753,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,074. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 72.14%. The company had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

