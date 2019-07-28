LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,177,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 92,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,461,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.55. The stock had a trading volume of 344,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,234. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $107.79 and a twelve month high of $165.38.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Sidoti set a $147.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Axel Springer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,225.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.