Legacy Wealth Management Inc Purchases 530,409 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,409 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for about 29.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 19.61% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $162,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 20,594.2% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 193,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 192,968 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $29.75. 61,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

