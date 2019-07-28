Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 140 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $4.15 on Friday, hitting $173.98. 4,014,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,612. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.08.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

