Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $346-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.07 million.Lantheus also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,794. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $883.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $248,166.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $241,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

