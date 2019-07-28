Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded At Home Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $113.88. 337,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,165. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. Landstar System has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other Landstar System news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,351.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.