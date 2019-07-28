Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys Shares of 131 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Booking by 16.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.61.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG traded up $40.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,966.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,862.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,131.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

