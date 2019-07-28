Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.10-$11.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.44-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.47 billion.Laboratory Corp. of America also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $182.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,144. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

