Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year sales of $11.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

NYSE LH traded down $5.24 on Tuesday, hitting $166.53. 1,475,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.74. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $182.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $983,260.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $411,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,191 shares of company stock worth $4,948,144. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 415,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,624,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $120,695,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,120,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,945,000 after buying an additional 143,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

