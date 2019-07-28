Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Up 34.4% in July

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,200 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. 144,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.98. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 33.28 and a quick ratio of 33.28.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

