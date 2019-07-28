Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEP. Finally, Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

