Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 27.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,293,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,900,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,848,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,916,000 after purchasing an additional 167,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,565,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,085,000.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. 2,988,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,205. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.27.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

