Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44.

Shares of KEX traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. 754,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,680. Kirby has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $1,647,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $2,368,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

