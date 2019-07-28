Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.04 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kirby updated its FY19 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,680. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Kirby has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $2,368,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

