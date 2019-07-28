KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 64,291 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Washington Prime Group worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 223,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPG opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $667.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $168.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Taggart Birge acquired 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,050 shares of company stock valued at $300,584. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

