KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $113.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.31. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $1,018,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

