KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2019 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.77.

NYSE T opened at $34.15 on Friday. AT&T has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

