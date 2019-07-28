KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Energizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of KB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 91,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 807.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,264,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,691 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in KB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,275,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 194,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

