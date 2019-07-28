Kayicoin (KAYI) Hits Market Capitalization of $165,885.00

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Kayicoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Kayicoin has a market capitalization of $165,885.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kayicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kayicoin

Kayicoin was first traded on March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin . Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kayicoin’s official website is www.xn--kay-lua.net

Buying and Selling Kayicoin

Kayicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kayicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kayicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

