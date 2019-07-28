Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $19.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,005.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.66%. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 683,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 517,464 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 259.2% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 610,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 440,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 413,409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 479,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

