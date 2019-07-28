Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 257.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,843,000 after acquiring an additional 863,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,301,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at about $33,850,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at about $33,603,000.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GRUB opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.23 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney bought 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.87 per share, with a total value of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at $883,594.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,161,520.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,557. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.