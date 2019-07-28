Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 106.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,597,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,039,000 after buying an additional 817,065 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,341,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,406,000 after purchasing an additional 737,434 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,058,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 721,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

