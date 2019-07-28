Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

