Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 430,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,928 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 385,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,399,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

