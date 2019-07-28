JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $200.00 Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.61.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $228.04 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $8,801,379.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,456 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,430. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 89.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 59,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $92,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,413.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.