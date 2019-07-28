JMP Securities Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $92.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Puxin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

In related news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $441,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 5,551 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $453,683.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,432.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,072 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

