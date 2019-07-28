JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 108.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,098 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,420. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $118.50 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

