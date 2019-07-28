JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JBLU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a positive rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at $797,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $45,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,767.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $166,045 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,493,000 after buying an additional 596,824 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,163,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,041,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,530 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,676,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,010 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

