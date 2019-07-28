Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ CSBR opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 million, a PE ratio of 691.00 and a beta of 1.07. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the first quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

