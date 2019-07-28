Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Given New C$0.20 Price Target at Pi Financial

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of JAG opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of $59.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining will post 0.0311111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

