Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $140.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $163.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.79%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $53,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $68,927.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.