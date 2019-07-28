J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on JSAIY. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

