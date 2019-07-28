Iungo Achieves Market Capitalization of $128,187.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Iungo has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $128,187.00 and $9,992.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.56 or 0.06162297 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00048056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001339 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001172 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

