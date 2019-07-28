Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,497,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 12,363,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1,628.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,768,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 904,237 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 820,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 386,240 shares in the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 19,220,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,090,333. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.