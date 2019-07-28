iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 53.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,899,000 after acquiring an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,687,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 40,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,415,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.99. 472,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,091. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

