iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Foothills Asset Management Ltd.

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $687,546,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,901,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $348,374,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,589,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,546,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,489,000 after acquiring an additional 198,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.37. 878,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

