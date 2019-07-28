iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.32. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

