iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,624.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 44,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.52. 355,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.90. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.03 and a 1-year high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.